Blueprint for Improvement: Spa-inspired bathroom in Geist

After

The primary bathroom in this Geist home in Indianapolis, built in 1992, was stuck in the past and ready for a revamp. We helped our clients bring their vision to life, creating a sleek and modern oasis.

Before
  • Goodbye glass block! The new zero-entry shower features a sleek frameless glass enclosure that gives the room a modern feel and allows light to permeate the space.
  • A freestanding soaking tub adds a touch of luxury while freeing up floor space that was once  dominated by a deck-style tub.
  • Marble tile in a leaf motif on the vanity wall adds texture and movement to the neutral palette, offset by deep wood tones of the cabinetry.
  • Rectangular LED integrated mirrors flank the vanity helping balance the curved design in the accent tile and tub.


