Letter: Let’s unite to secure future of Carmel’s children

Editor,

As president of the Carmel Clay Schools Board, a parent of two school-aged children and a dedicated community member, I wholeheartedly implore our community to cast a resounding “yes” vote in the upcoming November election to renew our operating referendum.

The implications of this decision are profound – a failure to pass this renewal could result in an alarming loss of $25 million in funding, compelling us to make painful reductions to our vital teachers and staff and cut programs. Such reductions and the potential increase in class sizes would undoubtedly impact the quality of education our community expects and deserves.

It’s crucial to grasp that renewing this referendum will not raise our current tax rate; it will sustain it at its current level, extending that rate for another eight years to provide much-needed financial stability to Carmel Clay Schools.

Our schools are the very foundation of Carmel, elevating our lives and property values alike. Voting “yes” is an investment in our collective future, preserving the quality of education and the vitality of our community.

Let us unite as a community and secure the future for our children and our cherished city.

Katie Browning, Carmel Clay Schools board president