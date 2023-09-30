Brain Bolt 5K to celebrate survivors, educate community

By Shelly Gattlieb

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine will present the eighth annual Brain Bolt 5K Oct. 7, with the course starting at the gazebo at Carmel Civic Square.

Proceeds support treatment and care for patients with spinal cord injuries or traumatic brain injuries. In addition to the 5K, there will be a survivor’s course, which is approximately 1 mile in length.

The event will also include music, children’s activities and food trucks on the gazebo lawn. In addition, an interactive inflatable MEGA brain exhibit will be on display. Guests may walk through the exhibit and learn about neurological injury prevention from regional trauma specialists.

Dr. Richard Rodgers is a neurosurgeon at GCBS and looks forward to the event each year.

“If you actually attend the event, you realize it’s a day for anyone who is involved with Goodman Campbell but also for all of our survivors and their families to have a great morning and a fun get together, and it’s a great way for us to honor our survivors,” he said.

This year’s featured patient is Dylan St. Clair, who looks forward to meeting others at the event who can relate to his experience.

“I feel for others that are in my shoes or had very similar circumstances, whether it be brain injury or brain illness, so I have respect for others who are recovering from that,” St. Clair said. “I also majorly have respect for Goodman Campbell for being willing to do the studies they do and work on patients like myself who needed to stay alive.”

Rodgers said the event is an opportunity for medical professionals to connect with patients outside the office.

“It’s nice for us to see them back and see how they’re doing and to give them a place where they can showcase their recovery but also a time for us to help honor them,” he said. “It helps at least to bring some level of awareness that patients with injuries like this are out there and can return to meaningful activities and be a part of the community.”

Those interested in participating should register in advance. Registration includes a T-shirt, bib, medal and race bag with additional items. Registration fees are $35 per person. Booths will open at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and the race beginning at 10 a.m.

To learn more or register to participate or volunteer visit goodmancampbell.com/about/brain-bolt-5k.