 Lawrence police investigate Sept. 29 homicide

Lawrence Police Department investigators are seeking information about a homicide reported at around 6:40 a.m. Sept. 29 outside a residence at 4209 N. Franklin Rd.

According to LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff, the body of a middle-aged Black woman was discovered in a bushy area outside of a residence at 4209 N Franklin Rd. in Lawrence. She appeared to have at least one gunshot wound, he stated in a news release.

“Initial determination is the victim had not been there long, likely sometime throughout the overnight hours,” Woodruff stated. “Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Marion County Forensic Services Agency are working to determine if the victim was shot at that location, or at another location.”

Woodruff stated that detectives were canvassing the area, searching for surveillance video that may be helpful in determining what occurred.

The woman has not been publicly identified. Woodruff said her identity will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of her next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing by Lawrence police detectives, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Marion County Forensic Services Agency. Anyone with information regarding the crime can anonymously call Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).