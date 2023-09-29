Guilded Leaf Book and Author Luncheon set for Oct. 19 in Carmel

Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation Director Elizabeth Hamilton is enthused about all the visiting authors for the annual fundraising luncheon, but there is an extra buzz around one of the books.

Nina Simon’s “Mother Daughter Murder Night” got a boost by being named Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club Pick of the Month for September.

The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation’s Guilded Leaf Book and Author Luncheon is set for Oct. 19 at Ritz Charles in Carmel.

“These are all authors we’ve never had before, because we bring new authors,” Hamilton said. “Last year was our year of World War II, and this year is more about family relationships. Each of their books are very interesting and have a different twist. There is something in this group for everyone.”

Hamilton said author Terah Shelton Harris is a librarian whose debut novel is “One Summer in Savannah.”

Stephen P. Kiernan’s book. “The Glass Chateau,” was inspired by the life of artist Marc Chagall in post-World WarI II France.

Kiernan was scheduled to appear in 2020 before the event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annabel Monaghan’s “Same Time Next Summer” is a romance novel.

“It’s getting rave reviews,” Hamilton said. “It’s a little bit of a lighter read.”

Hamilton said Thao Thai’s “Banyan Moon” gained a great deal of attention over the summer.

“It’s an amazing story from 1960s Vietnam to Florida present day,” Hamilton said. “It’s about relationships between mother and daughter.”

The sixth author is Tracey Enerson Wood’s “The President’s Wife,” about a First Lady who clandestinely assumed the presidency. The historical fiction is based on President Woodrow Wilson’s wife, Edith.

The Oct. 18 evening session has sold out, but there is a waitlist.

Hamilton said the luncheon, with a capacity of 500, is close to being sold out.

“We’re excited our community is embracing these six authors and want to hear them speak,” Hamilton said.

The luncheon event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person and $1,200 for a table. For more, visit carmelclaylibrary.org.