Zionsville organization to hold fundraiser

The Cabin Counseling & Resource Center, a Zionsville nonprofit organization, will hold its Shining a Light on Mental Health fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 at West Fork Whiskey, 10 E 191st St., Westfield.

“Our annual fall fundraiser is a critical source of funding for The Cabin’s Samaritan Fund,” said Allison Maines, the nonprofit’s business manager. “The event also helps raise awareness of the importance of mental health and the resources The Cabin provides.”

According to the organization, the Cabin is a staff of licensed therapists and other professionals, including a dietician, life coach and psychiatrists. Maines said the mission of The Cabin is to transform lives through compassionate and professional counseling and education. The event will raise money for the Samaritan Fund, which supports those who would otherwise not be able to access mental health needs.

“The Samaritan Fund was established to ensure that all those contacting The Cabin can receive care, regardless of their financial situation,” Maines said. “It is through our annual fundraiser, committed donors and grants that we can provide financial assistance through our Samaritan Fund.”

Maines said this year, more than 500 individuals, couples and families will benefit from $220,000 of assistance through the organization’s Samaritan Fund.

Admission to the fundraiser is $75 per ticket, $425 for a table of six or $550 for a table of eight. All proceeds go directly to client services. The fundraiser will include food, silent auction items and inspiration from the nonprofit’s Resilience Award recipient.

“This year, we decided to open nominations for the Resilience Award to the communities we serve,” Maines said. “We were blessed to receive many amazing stories of resilience, which made it a challenge for our award’s committee to select the recipient who will be honored at the event.”

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/shining-a-light-on-mental-health-fundraiser-tickets-676178607417.