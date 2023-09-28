Zimmerman seeks reelection to at-large seat

Todd Zimmerman, a Republican, is seeking reelection to one of three at-large seats on the Fishers City Council. He and his wife Nikki have three sons who all attended HSE Schools. He works in the insurance industry and has served on the council since 2015.

Zimmerman has served as the council president and vice president, and has sat on the city’s Plan Commission, Nonprofit Committee and Finance Committee.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A — For the last eight years, I have been fortunate to see our city grow into one of the most desirable communities in the country to live and work. By continuing to invest in quality of life, encouraging economic growth and keeping taxes low, I believe we can keep Fishers on the right path.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years?

A — We must continue to give our public safety teams all the tools they need to ensure that residents remain safe in our community.

Q — How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I am always available to speak with Fishers residents, whether it be on the phone, over email or when I show up on your doorstep. I am especially proud of the proposed Community Center, which was created almost entirely from the input of local residents.

Q — What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A — It is important to have housing in Fishers that fits the needs of residents and maintains the character of our city and neighborhoods. We need to be thoughtful and listen to residents’ needs and concerns as it relates to adding housing and what types make the most sense for the community.