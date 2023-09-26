Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – September 26, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

“Grumpy Old Men” runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret 

Deception: An Evening of Magic and Lies is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Uptown: Motown Remixed

Uptown: Motown Remixed is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept 28 at Palladium at the Center for the Performings Arts in Carmel. Amy Grant is the headlining performer. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

’Sweeney Todd’

Main Street Productions will present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” through Oct. 1 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘How the Other Half Loves’

The Belfry Theatre will present “How the Other Half Loves” through Oct. 1 at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort in Indianapolis. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.

Great Classics and Exciting New Sounds

Indiana Wind Symphony’s concert of “Great Classics and Exciting New Sounds” is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more Indianawindsymphony.org.


