Athlete of the week: Fishers running back’s fast start leads to more college attention.

Fishers High School senior running back Khobie Martin is a huge fan of retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

“Marshawn Lynch is the only reason I wear No. 24. I love him,” Martin said. “He’s funny and a cool dude and an even better athlete.”

Lynch was nicknamed “Beast Mode” for his aggressive running style. Martin has been channeling his own version of “Beast Mode” this season. In the first five games, he had 768 yards and 12 touchdowns on 105 carries.

That caught the attention of Indiana University coach Tom Allen. Martin was offered a scholarship this month and is considering it. He previously made a commitment to Miami (Ohio) University, but has decommmited.

Martin said he believes he has the work ethic to play in the Big Ten or another Power 5 conference school.

“I am excited to be pushed,” Martin said. “I have the discipline it takes for the next level.”

Tigers coach Curt Funk agreed Martin has the self-motivation to excel.

“In the offseason, Khobie really improved his speed,” Funk said. “He continues to get stronger in the weight room. He’s continued to work on his skill set as a running back. Because of that, he keeps improving. As he progresses in his football journey, he will keep improving because he has a good work ethic.”

Funk said Martin has a big upside in that he doesn’t turn 18 until May 2024.

“I feel he is going to keep growing and putting on size and getting bigger, faster and stronger,” Funk said.

Martin is a team captain for the Tigers.

“Our team goes as Khobie goes,” Funk said. “They follow his lead and his work ethic.”

Martin rushed for 1,194 yards on 165 carries with 16 TDs in 2022.

“I feel like I have made the most improvement on my pass block,” Martin said. “This year, I’ve been more confident and consistent with my pass protection.”

Martin said 100 percent of the credit goes to all the work he puts into the offseason.

Prior to the season, Martin set goals of winning Mr. Football and helping his team win the IHSAA Class 6A state title.

Martin started playing football in third grade.

“I played basketball growing up all the way until eighth grade,” he said. “People started turning into giants. I started concentrating on football ever since fifth grade, trying to play for travel leagues and play with the best of the best that were around my age. I was always a running back growing up, but I also used to play (defensive) line and middle linebacker.”

Martin said he is passionate about football because of the “bonds you build through playing the sport and the life lessons that you learn while playing the sport.”

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite TV show: “Dragon Ball Super”

Favorite musician or band: Yeat

Hobbies: Playing games and hanging out with friends.