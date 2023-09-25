ILADD in Zionsville receives $10K grant

The nonprofit Independent Living for Adults with Developmental/Intellectual Disabilities recently received a $10,000 Catholic Ministry Grant from the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, according to the organization.

According to the nonprofit, a 2023 Catholic Ministry Grant application was submitted by Saint Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Zionsville in support of ILADD to help it expand programming and enable it to serve more adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are extremely grateful to the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church for their generosity and commitment to supporting ILADD’s mission,” said Tom Easterday, ILADD president and a Saint Alphonsus parishioner.

ILADD was founded in Oct. 2019 to provide housing, enrichment/educational programs and social options that enable adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live in their own homes and enjoy fulfilling and meaningful lives in their communities, according to the organization. Since it began its programming in January 2021, ILADD has grown to serve more than 100 adults through a variety of independent living classes, clubs and programs.

Several Saint Alphonsus parishioners are ILADD volunteers and donors, and ILADD has utilized Saint Alphonsus’ facilities for meetings, informational seminars and classes. It is the third year ILADD has received a Catholic Ministry Grant from the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana.

“ILADD has grown significantly in the number of self-advocates served and the programs and independent living classes we offer,” Easterday said. “The 2023 Catholic Ministry Grant will help us to further expand our programs and classes and serve even more adults with IDD.”

For more about ILADD, visit iladdinc.org/.