Hamilton County Artists’ Association Art Show returns to Carmel library 

By Tirzah Rowland

The Hamilton County Artists’ Association annual exhibit and sale returned to Carmel Clay Public Library Sept. 22 for the first time since 2019 and will be open to the public at the main library, 425 E. Main St., community room B, in Carmel, until Oct. 1.

Featuring the artwork of 32 HCAA members, this special exhibit with the theme, “We’re Back!” aims to engage the community and promote Hamilton County artists through viewing and purchasing their work.

“There will be 80 pieces of fine art including paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor), mixed media artworks, photography and printmaking (silkscreen and copperplate etching). There will also be a small art/gift table with small original art, prints, cards, etc.” said Margot Bogue, HCAA member and chair of the art show committee.

All pieces will be available for purchase by cash, check or credit card. Prices range from $75 to $1,200 and some smaller items for under $10.

A member of HCAA will be available to answer questions and assist with sales during exhibit hours. Remaining days are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 through Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

The schedule is and more information is available at carmelclaylibrary.org/events.

Represented artists are juried members of HCAA, a nonprofit fine arts organization based in Noblesville, and range in experience from hobbyist to award-winning, nationally recognized artists according to Bogue.

Two of the featured artists are Simona Buna and Michael Jack. Buna, originally from Romania, started painting seriously in 2018 and this year was named Nickel Plate Arts Artist of the Year. Jack, a photographer, pursued his craft in retirement, is a judge for international competitions and has been awarded a Photographic Artists Distinction by the International Federation of Photographic Art.

Purchased artwork will be available for pick up Oct. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The remaining items will be available to view and purchase on the HCAA website following the event.

Learn more about HCAA at hcaa-in.org/get-involved.