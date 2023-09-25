Current Publishing
You are at:»»Hamilton County Artists’ Association Art Show returns to Carmel library 
Hamilton County Artists’ Association Art Show returns to Carmel library 
The Hamilton County Artists’ Association annual exhibit and sale will be at the Carmel Clay Public Library through Oct. 1. (Photo courtesy of Margot Bogue/Hamilton County Artists' Association)

Hamilton County Artists’ Association Art Show returns to Carmel library 

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Lawrence/Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

By Tirzah Rowland

The Hamilton County Artists’ Association annual exhibit and sale returned to Carmel Clay Public Library Sept. 22 for the first time since 2019 and will be open to the public at the main library, 425 E. Main St., community room B, in Carmel, until Oct. 1.

Featuring the artwork of 32 HCAA members, this special exhibit with the theme, “We’re Back!” aims to engage the community and promote Hamilton County artists through viewing and purchasing their work.

“There will be 80 pieces of fine art including paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor), mixed media artworks, photography and printmaking (silkscreen and copperplate etching). There will also be a small art/gift table with small original art, prints, cards, etc.” said Margot Bogue, HCAA member and chair of the art show committee.

All pieces will be available for purchase by cash, check or credit card. Prices range from $75 to $1,200 and some smaller items for under $10.

A member of HCAA will be available to answer questions and assist with sales during exhibit hours. Remaining days are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 through Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

The schedule is and more information is available at carmelclaylibrary.org/events.

Represented artists are juried members of HCAA, a nonprofit fine arts organization based in Noblesville, and range in experience from hobbyist to award-winning, nationally recognized artists according to Bogue.

Two of the featured artists are Simona Buna and Michael Jack. Buna, originally from Romania, started painting seriously in 2018 and this year was named Nickel Plate Arts Artist of the Year. Jack, a photographer, pursued his craft in retirement, is a judge for international competitions and has been awarded a Photographic Artists Distinction by the International Federation of Photographic Art.

Purchased artwork will be available for pick up Oct. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The remaining items will be available to view and purchase on the HCAA website following the event.

Learn more about HCAA at hcaa-in.org/get-involved.


More Headlines

Westfield’s Barktoberfest returns with fun, fur and fundraising Best in Show: Fishers artist wins top award at annual Juried Exhibit of Hamilton County Artists Library board passes resolution restricting individual board member power Carmel Plan Commission OKs rezones, reviews LEO development plans Q&A: Get to know the 5 at-large candidates running for Carmel City Council Opinion issued in Hamilton Southeastern Open Door complaint
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact