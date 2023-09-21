Letter: Thank you for rescuing my luggage!

Editor,

Has your luggage ever been lost – because it fell from the back of an SUV? That’s what happened to me when I was attending a 50th reunion last weekend in Carmel.

After attending a reception, my host was driving me and a couple fellows to a restaurant in Zionsville, where we were dining with a larger group. I had arrived directly from the airport and had put my backpack and carry on in the back of his SUV. We were driving on W. 116th St. when a white van came up behind us honking the horn wildly. We pulled over, and as I got out, I noticed the tailgate was up. A woman and her young son were pointing back and shouting, “Your luggage has fallen out of the car!”

After profusely thanking them for their efforts, we made a hasty turn around in search of my belongings. After passing the first three roundabouts, much to my relief, we spotted my luggage at the fourth. More importantly, they hadn’t been run over! Another helpful citizen had somehow managed to stop their vehicle and place both pieces on the center island separating the road. I have no idea how that was accomplished. Was it the same woman and young son? A different driver?

I couldn’t believe my good fortune! Everything I brought to Indianapolis, with the exception of my wallet, phone and clothes on my back, was in those bags. We basically knew where they had to be, and the goal was to get to them before they were run over. Because of your wonderful citizens, we did!

I have always tried to assist others when they needed help. Whoever you are, you certainly helped me in my time of need!

I am deeply appreciative that you were on W. 116th St. at about 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 8. Thank you!

Eric C. Hakanson, Boothbay, Maine