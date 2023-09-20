Tre upscale Italian restaurant sets 2024 opening at Carmel’s 1st on Main

Chris Evans looks forward to bringing his new Italian restaurant concept to 1st on Main in Carmel.

Tre, which means three in Italian, is scheduled to open in February 2024. Construction recently began.

Evans owns Sangiovese Ristorante restaurant in Fishers and Ironworks in Indianapolis.

“We think that the corner of Main and Range Line will give us a chance to do more upscale things than we do right now. Basically, we are going to take it up a notch,” Evans said. “I think what we can bring is something different that can complement everything there.”

Evans said he believes what the Lauth Group has developed on 1st on Main is one of the premier properties in the state.

“I think it is the best corner in the state, the way they transformed it with the parking, condos with the other tenants going above,” Evans said. “What (Carmel Mayor Jim) Brainard and everybody has pulled off in downtown Carmel speaks for itself when we can finally see what’s happening there. We’ve truly built a good food destination. We’re happy to bring something we think will work well.”

Evans said his three restaurants will have different designs and feels inside.

“Each guest will find the restaurant they like the best, whether it’s the design, the chairs, the lighting,” Evans said. “Maybe Tre can be one where you do your corporate dinners or date night. The Ironworks location can be something that they come to sit at the bar because they love the bartender there. It’s just one more location to complement what we do.”

As a Carmel resident, Evans said he really wanted to have a restaurant in his hometown.

Evans said Tre will have approximately 120 seats indoors and 50 to 60 seats outdoors. Francesco Settanni, who is originally from Italy, is the director of operations.

“It will be a traditional Italian menu, but there are some things you have not seen in the Indianapolis area,” Evans said. “There are certain ingredients and dishes we just have not seen here yet. There are some things that you’ve seen in New York or Chicago that have not made it to our market yet.”