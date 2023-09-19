Carmel City Council OKs CPD HQ design change to accommodate growth of Crisis Intervention Unit

The Carmel City Council met Sept. 18 to review a design and cost change to the Carmel Police Dept. headquarters expansion project, approve a Carmel Redevelopment Commission purchase and approve the Carmel Fire Dept.’s 2023-27 Standard of Cover.

What happened: The council approved a $60,000 increase to the guaranteed maximum price for the police headquarters expansion and court addition.

What it means: Since beginning the $25.4 million expansion project, CPD has developed and staffed its Crisis Intervention Unit more quickly than expected. The $60,000 will fund a building design change to relocate the unit, which includes two social workers and two police officers, from scattered locations to a single area near the building entrance.

What’s next: The $60,000 will be covered through previously unallocated bond funds. The expansion project is expected to be substantially complete in November.

What happened: The council gave approval to the CRC to purchase parcels at 444, 506 and 508 S. Range Line Rd. for $2.9 million.

What it means: The parcels are within the Midtown planned unit development area, which includes properties with different owners. The CRC is helping developer Old Town Companies, which already owns adjacent parcels, to aggregate the land for a future project.

What’s next: The purchase is contingent on an agreement to allow Old Town to purchase the land from the city once a project is approved. Old Town will have a right to purchase the land at the price paid by the CRC plus additional costs incurred.

What happened: The council approved a resolution adopting CFD’s 2023-27 Standard of Cover.

What it means: The Standard of Cover analyzes and assesses data for each planning zone in the city and details various aspects of CFD’s responses to emergencies, according to the resolution. The Standard of Cover document is required for CFD to apply for re-accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.