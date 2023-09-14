Lawrence mayors to participate in candidates forum

Current Publishing
City of Lawrence mayoral candidates David Hofmann and Deb Whitfield will participate in a candidates’ forum hosted by the Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, at the Lawrence Central High School auditorium, 7300 E. 56th St.

According to information from the chamber, the candidates will arrive at 6 p.m., and the forum begins at 7. The chamber encourages residents to arrive early to make sure the event can start on time.

The moderator will be Eric Halvorson, a former WISH-TV news anchor who now is public affairs manager for Central Division of the Kroger Co.

Whitfield, a Democrat, is an at-large member of the Lawrence Common Council. Hofmann, a Republican, is deputy mayor for the City of Lawrence. Republican Mayor Steve Collier is not seeking reelection.

To register, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org/events/details/greater-lawrence-chamber-candidate-s-forum-3414.


