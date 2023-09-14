Baby box installed at Noblesville fire station

On Sept. 5, a new Safe Haven Baby Box was installed at Noblesville Fire Department Station 74, 20777 Hague Rd.. The box can be used by people who want to anonymously surrender their infant, as long as the child is under 30 days old and has not been abused.

The Safe Haven law states that a parent can surrender an infant under 30 days old at a police station, fire station or hospital with no repercussions as long as the child isn’t hurt.

When Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, found out she was abandoned at a hospital when she was born, she said she used her story and her pain to help women, like her birth mother, who feel they have no options. The company was founded in 2016.

“Anonymity matters to some parents,” Kelsey said. “They don’t want to talk to someone when they walk in. They don’t want to look somebody in the eye, but they still want to save the life of their child.”

According to the organization, Safe Haven Baby Boxes have a silent alarm that notifies 911 that a baby is inside. The box is climate-controlled and has exterior door locks. Typically, surrendered infants are adopted within 30 to 45 days. They are often placed with foster care families who have the intention to adopt.

“This serves not just Noblesville, but any mother that may be in crisis in Hamilton County and beyond,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “I’m happy we have it. I hope it’s not used, but if it is, this will give someone a second chance at life.”