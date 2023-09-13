Robinson seeks at-large Lawrence council seat

Betty Robinson, a Democrat, is running for one of three at-large seats on the Lawrence Common Council.

Robinson has lived in Lawrence 34 years, relocating in 1989 from Detroit, Mich., with her family. Her career has been in social work, focusing on affordable housing, education, homeownership, food accessibility and a better quality of life.

Q — What can you offer to the citizens of Lawrence as an elected official?

A — I can offer a positive environment, honesty, my availability to get the job done, social work experience, creating partnerships and experience with contract negotiations

Q — How will you ensure that all residents of Lawrence feel welcome, included and heard by their elected officials?

A — I will be available to the residents, prioritize their needs and work with the administration to cover their concerns.

Q — How do you envision future cooperation between the mayor and common council?

A — Party affiliation should not be a part of the administration and the council. I will be transparent and open to suggestions and will strive to compromise and bring about a solution with the residents in mind.

Q — What do you consider the most important issue facing the City of Lawrence in the next four years and how will you address it?

A — Public safety. strengthen the police department by hiring additional officers, making sure Lawrence police pay is comparable to surrounding areas, and keeping the residents informed through the media and crime watch and engaging our youth through school crime watch activities.

The general election is Nov. 7.