Night & Day diversions – September 12, 2023

‘Grumpy Old Men’

“Grumpy Old Men” runs through Oct. 1 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Ann Hampton Callaway presents “Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘True Tales of the Paranormal’

Life with the “Afterlife:True Tales of the Paranormal” with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni is set for 8 p.m. Sept 16 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.