Current Publishing
You are at:»»»HSE Schools Superintendent to resign
HSE Schools Superintendent to resign
Stokes

HSE Schools Superintendent to resign

0
By on Fishers Education

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Yvonne Stokes has submitted her resignation, and the HSE Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for 7 a.m. Sept. 13 to vote on accepting it. 

The meeting will be in the board room of Hamilton Southeastern Schools Central Office at 13485 Cumberland Rd. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 6:50. The meeting also will be live streamed through the board’s website at hseschools.org/board/board-of-school-trustees.

The board also will vote on a separation agreement with Stokes, and on a motion designating Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Matt Kegley as interim superintendent. 

The board scheduled the special meeting on Sept 11, but details of what was to be discussed were not released until late afternoon Sept. 12. No supporting documents were available as of the publication of this story.

Stokes was hired as the HSE superintendent in 2021, and was the district’s first Black superintendent.


More Headlines

Cultural celebration: St. George Orthodox Christian Church plans annual Middle Eastern Festival Play and learn: Lange Innovation Center welcomes school groups, campers, public HSE students seek to help others with 5K for Dyslexia Ziosnville Town Council reviews 2024 budget plan Dog Grooming Academy of Indianapolis in Noblesville is accepting applications for new cohort Hamilton County schools host fair featuring historically Black colleges and universities
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact