HSE Schools Superintendent to resign

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent Yvonne Stokes has submitted her resignation, and the HSE Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for 7 a.m. Sept. 13 to vote on accepting it.

The meeting will be in the board room of Hamilton Southeastern Schools Central Office at 13485 Cumberland Rd. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 6:50. The meeting also will be live streamed through the board’s website at hseschools.org/board/board-of-school-trustees.

The board also will vote on a separation agreement with Stokes, and on a motion designating Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Matt Kegley as interim superintendent.

The board scheduled the special meeting on Sept 11, but details of what was to be discussed were not released until late afternoon Sept. 12. No supporting documents were available as of the publication of this story.

Stokes was hired as the HSE superintendent in 2021, and was the district’s first Black superintendent.