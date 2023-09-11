Treasure Our Children Gala to support Carmel-based Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide

With September being Suicide Prevention Month, Melissa Peregrin, executive director of the Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide, views the topic as the natural focus of the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser.

“I’ll talk about everything we do because it’s all inter-related,” Peregrin said. “Prevention is our focus, and education is our weapon against child sexual abuse and youth suicide. The Treasure Our Children Gala serves as a powerful platform to bring our community together to support this vital cause.”

The Carmel-based organization, originally known as Chaucie’s Place, will hold its 21st annual Treasure Our Children Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the 501 East Event Centre in Carmel.

Peregrin said she will speak briefly about the mission of raising awareness and funds for the prevention of child sexual abuse and youth suicide through educational programs.

“It’s mostly a celebration of our organization, and it’s a fun evening for people to come out and support us,” said Peregrin, who is in her seventh year as executive director. “Our goal is to raise $80,000 to support our programs in 10 central Indiana counties. That is similar to what we raised last year.”

The fundraiser will include a wine and spirits pull and silent and live auctions. Peregrin said auction items include an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Indiana Pacers and an experience with the Carmel Police Department. The program emcee is Pacers television play-by-play announcer Chris Denari.

Following a cocktail hour, dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. The event, which includes a DJ from Pro-Sound Entertainment, dancing and a photo booth, ends at 11 p.m. Beer and wine will be provided with the ticket price, and there is a cash bar.

For ticket information, visit indianaprevention.org/events.