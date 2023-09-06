Eastern Engineering honored for 50 years in business

Eastern Engineering, which has offices in Fishers, was among 38 Indiana companies and organizations recognized for their longevity by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Eastern Engineering received a Half-Century Business Award, honoring its 50 years in business. Some companies also were recognized with Century Awards.

The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and demonstrated a commitment to community service, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Council. More than 1,200 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award’s 32-year history.

“Every year, the Century and Half-Century Awards remind me of the dedication and perseverance Hoosiers across the state bring to their businesses, and each year it is truly an honor to recognize these organizations that have withstood the test of time, navigated economic uncertainties and demonstrated unconditional commitment to their employees and communities across Indiana,” Holcomb stated in the announcement.

Eastern Engineering was founded in 1972 as a blueprint shop in Muncie, according to a statement from the company. The company now has 55 employees in six locations in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. They provide scanning and large format color printing. The company works with architects, engineers, and construction and manufacturing industries.

“We’ve stayed true to our roots, always focused on helping people achieve their greatest potential,” Eastern Engineering President Dawn Langdon stated. “We could not have achieved our success without the dedication from our team here at Eastern Engineering. Their passion for putting the client first comes through in everything they do.”

Besides Fishers, Eastern Engineering has Indiana offices in Muncie and Fort Wayne. They do business throughout Hamilton County, according to the company statement.