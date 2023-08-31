Current Publishing
Lawrence firefighter achieves international designation

Lawrence Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Wallace has been awarded the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer by the Commission on Professional Credentialing, becoming one of only 1,833 CFOs worldwide, according to an announcement from the City of Lawrence.

“The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components, including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence,” the announcement stated. “In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.”

The CFO designation program uses a peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation after an individual successfully meets all the criteria.

This professional designation is valid for three years, the announcement stated. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement, as well as adhere to a code of professional conduct.

To learn more about CPC, visit cpse.org/credentialing.

Wallace began his career as a firefighter in 1992 as a volunteer firefighter with Decatur Township. He joined the Lawrence Township Fire Department in 1997, according to the City of Lawrence. He moved over to the Lawrence Fire Department in 2010 and became the department’s Deputy Chief of Administration in 2016.


