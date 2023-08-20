Local women build community, confidence in cycling group

Women who enjoy cycling should fit right in with a local group that enjoys biking activities throughout the year.

The IU Health Momentum Indy Divas is a program for women of all ages and skill levels. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. every Thursday at the Indiana Members Credit Union parking lot at 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Weekly cycling events go through Sept. 28.

Jennifer Cvar is the founder of IndyCrit, a two-day cycling festival now known as IU Health Momentum Indy. The event is from Aug. 25 to 26.

Cvar said that after 13 years with IUHMI, she decided to create a program that gives women a space where they could socialize and bike together. She formed the Divas group in April.

“We really saw a need for an inclusive space for women who enjoy cycling together,” Cvar said.

The program has six groups that vary in pace and distance. The Divas program focuses on encouraging its members and on building them up.

Member Shira Yahalom said the program feels like a community, which has kept her going since she joined in April.

“They will take care of one another, and if somebody’s lagging behind, there’s somebody at the end that will make sure nobody is lost,” Yahalom said.

The Carmel resident said the program also offers mentorship and guidance for first time bikers.

“That’s the special part in my opinion,” Yahalom said. “This group will actually teach you and build you up to know how to do this correctly.”

Cvar said the program offers year-round activities. The Divas group has more than 80 members and accepts newcomers year-round.

Learn more about the group at bikereg.com/iu-health-momentum-indy-divas.