Giffel seeks reelection to Fishers City Council’s Southwest District seat

Republican incumbent Fishers City Council member David Giffel is seeking reelection to the Southwest District seat. Originally from the South, Giffel moved to Fishers in 1997. He has been married 38 years, has two children and two grandchildren. In addition to the council, Giffel has served on HOA boards and the Delaware Township Board, coached boys and girls sports, and was a Stephens Minister.

Q: What can you offer to the citizens of Fishers as an elected official?

A: My business experience has taught me to dig deep into matters. A passion of mine is understanding the math behind taxation and tax distributions, which qualifies me to make sound value-based business decisions for our city.

Q: What is the most important issue facing the City of Fishers in the next four years and how would you address it?

A: Keeping up with road infrastructure. I have a good working relationship with the mayor and the ability to communicate the needs of my district.

Q: How will you make sure all Fishers residents feel included and heard by their elected officials?

A: I will keep writing a monthly newsletter as I have done since 2021. I’ve conducted four constituent surveys and will continue seeking input from residents. I answer all emails, texts and phone calls.

Q: What can the city do to address housing availability in Fishers?

A: Homebuilders know their customers, and I will be open to any zoning changes for the products they want to offer to meet market demand. New housing should be quality, economically sustainable and market driven.

The general election is Nov. 7.