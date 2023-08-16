New Cafe Patachou opens in Zionsville

Patachou on Pine opened Aug. 9 at 95 E Pine St., in Zionsville. The new restaurant is the sixth Café Patachou brand established by founder Martha Hoover.

According to a press release from the restaurant, traditional Cafe Patachou dishes will be served, along with exclusive items such as the “It Takes a Village” namesake omelet, which is an ode to Zionsville’s Main Street Village. Espresso Martinis are also available.

“We have worked for years to distinguish ourselves based on ambiance, level of service, quality, staff opportunities and community engagement,” Hoover stated. “I decided to tick up the design, which is about every detail. It is aspirational.”

The Patachou on Pine interior design catered to Hoover’s taste, including her favorite paint color, a muted teal/blue, and an original photograph of Julia Child, Hoover’s early childhood hero and inspiration.

“I want people to walk in without assumptions of what a Patachou should be, but what it could be,” Hoover stated.

The new restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant seats roughly 40 inside and 35-40 on the outside patio.

For more on Patachou on Pine, visit cafepatachou.com/location/patachou-on-pine/.