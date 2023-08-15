Opinion: A different word for everything

One of the things on my bucket list is to be fluent in another language.

My wife Mary Ellen and I are planning a trip to Mexico this winter, so I decided to look into the many apps that you hear advertised on the radio like Babbel, a lousy name for an application that claims to help you speak a new language clearly. There was also Rosetta Stone and Duolingo.

I opted for Duolingo and am achieving some success. Up until now, the app has been pretty good, so long as I speak only in the present tense and want to order only beans and rice at a restaurant. It also gives me different scenarios and then provides the terminology I might employ in those situations, like at a library or a café. Here’s one:

You are walking down the street alone. You see a stranger. You ask for directions and then strike up a conversation. You suggest having a drink where you can talk, maybe get to know each other better and then plan to have some fun together.

This sounds to me like a chapter from “Spanish 101 for Street Walkers.”

Now, in my sixth month of study, I get the feeling that Duolingo is running out of new things for me to translate from English to Spanish. The sentences below are actual examples from Unit 14 along with a few editorial remarks by me. All are 100 percent true. Totalmente Cierto!

Yesterday, the birds cleaned the kitchen.

(What about the bottom of their cage?)

The horse and the cow went out for dinner.

(Good luck. It’s hard to find a good vegan restaurant in Indiana.)

My cat cleans the house.

(But his litter box is still a disgusting mess.)

The duck learned to use the toilet.

(But never flushes or puts the lid down.)

The pig wrote a letter to his grandmother.

(How many pigs still have a living grandmother?)

The horse is taking lessons in German.

(But is having trouble putting on the lederhosen.)

The cats are learning Chinese.

(Big deal, they are Siamese cats.)

Pigs can learn to spell.

(Yes, and they think “farm” is spelled E I E I O.)

I doubt I will ever have to use any of these phrases, but it’s always good to be prepared. For example, right now I have to wrap up this column quickly. There is a lot going on in my house and I need to attend to it now…