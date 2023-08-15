Night & Day diversions – August 15, 2023

.‘Sophisticated Ladies’

“Sophisticated Ladies” runs through Aug. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Ben Harper

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumental Ben Harper will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Paulson and Scharbrough

Joe Paulson and Sarah Scharbrough will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Freeform Concert Series presents Steve Everett with Jefferson Rinck at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Admission is free for this series. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Deception: An Event of Magic & Lies’ is set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and Nicolas King & Seth Sikes —The New Belters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Symphony on the Prairie

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 and Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show is set for 8 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

“Four Old Broads’

“Four Old Broads” will be featured Aug. 18-27 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.