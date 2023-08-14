Fishers couple’s variety show set

When Ryan Ahlwardt and his wife, Lauren, decided to put together a variety show, they did some homework.

“We’ve been studying clips of ‘Sonny and Cher,’ the Rat Pack, Carol Burnet, etc., to create comedic and musical moments of our own that will fit the nostalgic and classic ambience of Feinstein’s,” Ryan Ahlwardt said.

Ahlwardt’s first variety show Aug. 18 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel was sold out. His second show is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

Ahlwardt, a Fishers resident, said he approached Hotel Carmichael’s staff in early June about creating a regular night of music, storytelling and comedy at Feinstein’s.

“Since I host ‘Indy Now’ on FOX 59, I thought ‘Indy Nights’ would be a perfect name for the new show with Lauren and our friends,” he said.

Ahlwardt, a former Straight No Chaser member, and his wife are vocalists. The special guests for the two shows will be singer-songwriter Michael Luginbill of Straight No Chaser and mentalist and magician Jon Mobley. The band for the Sept. 1 show includes Randy Melson, bass; Troye Kinnett, piano; Matt Mellinger, drums; and Stephen Scharbrough, electric guitar.

“Lauren and I knew that we wanted to create something that we would want to watch when we were discussing the initial vision of the show,” Ahlwardt said. “Our friendship began over 20 years ago at IU when we sang in Straight No Chaser and Ladies First. We loved to make each other laugh then and still do now. Every comedic moment that will happen in the shows all came from Lauren. She has a theater degree from IU and was a member of the ComedySportz improv comedy troupe in Indy for several years. She’s created a wheel of celebrities and singers’ faces that audience members will spin for us to impersonate throughout the night.”

Ahlwardt said they had been friends with Noblesville resident Mobley for several years through their church, Mercy Road in Carmel.

“He’s also performed as a guest on ‘Indy Now’ several times and always leaves us and our viewers blown away by his talent as a magician and mentalist,” Ahlwardt said.

Ahlwardt said they will feature some arrangements of songs by Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Whitney Houston and some theme songs from 1980s and ‘90s TV shows. They also perform songs from the Great American Songbook.