Lantern Islamic Theatre presents new play

Mohammad Amin is convinced theater provides strong benefits.

“Our goal is to give confidence to kids, especially children of immigrants and refugees, to be able to communicate stories to a different audience,” said the Carmel resident, who founded the Lantern Islamic Theater Co. “It also helps children develop skills.”

The company’s second full production is “Halima and the Flying Hijab,” set for 7 p.m. Aug. 18–19 at Eman School, 11965 Allisonville Rd., Fishers. The first play was presented last summer.

Amin, a 2016 Carmel High School graduate, wrote the play with Hana Shatara Sobers, a Whitestown resident. Sobers also has a role in it.

“It’s about a little girl whose time it is to put on the hijab, but she is not ready and tells a big lie,” Sobers said. “It’s about the truth you are not comfortable with and realizing you have to tell the truth.”

Sobers’ four sons are in the play.

Lina Fatnassi, 9-year-old Eman School fourth-grader from McCordsville, plays Halima.

“The hardest part is memorizing all my lines,” she said.

Atif Baloch, Fishers, plays a role as a protester. His son, Zohair Boloch, is playing Imam, who is accused of stealing Halima’s hijab.,

“Mohammad is doing an unbelievably cool job,” Atif Baloch said. “My whole idea is to have everyone raise up in different parts of the academic and non-academic faculties of their life.”

Musa Sethi, a Fishers resident and a freshman at Eman, enjoys interacting with people in the cast.

“I have more lines than I did last year because he’s part of the main family,” said Sethi, who plays Hassan.

Carmel resident Runa Amin, Mohammad’s sister and a 2020 CHS graduate, is acting for the first time. She is playing two roles.

“I hope this will boost my public speaking skills and help me to be able to perform in front of an audience,” she said.

The group is supported by the Alhuda Foundation mosque in Fishers.

Tickets are $10 and available at Eventbrite and at the door.