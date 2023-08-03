Westfield Middle School hires new principal

Students returning to Westfield Middle School this month will have a new principal.

Stacey Swan was recently named as the new leader at WMS by Westfield Washington Schools and comes to the district from Fall Creek Junior High School within Hamilton Southeastern Schools. She had served as principal at the junior high school since June 2019.

Swan, who has 17 years of administrative experience, will lead about 1,400 students and nearly 160 staff members.

“Westfield Middle School’s reputation and expansion were appealing to me as a leader,” Swan said. “I am excited about creating a school structure where all learners find success and feel supported. I am deeply passionate about middle level education and feel privileged to be trusted to lead Westfield Middle School into the future.”

Swan succeeds Mike Hall, who was named director of operations for Westfield Washington Schools. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the district’s food service team, the custodial operation and the transportation department, according to the district.

Before becoming principal at Fall Creek Junior High School, Swan worked at Noblesville West Middle School in the same capacity. She has high school administrative experience at Noblesville High School and also taught at Kokomo High School and Blue River Junior/Senior High School in New Castle.

Paul Kaiser, superintendent of Westfield Washington Schools, said he is looking forward to working with Swan.

“This was a highly competitive job to fil and we’re happy it led us to a leader as strong as Stacey Swan,” Kaiser said. “Her passion and leadership shined throughout the process, and she brings exactly the type of experience that our district needs as we continue to be the top destination district in the state. I can’t wait to see the great work that she will do in our community.”