Column: Cook up your dream kitchen plans

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Ah, it’s that time of year again. No, I’m not talking about summer vacations, or even back-to-school activities. Believe it or not, if you’re hoping to host your family’s holiday meals in a beautiful new kitchen, then it’s time to start dreaming … and planning.

In the beautiful project pictured, we incorporated several classic elements that have remained stylish for as long as I can remember. There are crisp white shaker-style cabinets with contrasting hardware. The countertops look like marble, and the backsplash tile is a quiet white subway style. The island cabinets are painted a distinctive color. Beyond the classic pieces, we also removed walls to make the home more conducive to today’s more open style of living. Adjacent and open to the kitchen is the dining table and the door that leads to the outdoor living space. The wall separating the dining room from the living room was also removed to fully open the living spaces on the first floor. To help unify the various spaces and enhance the openness, we installed wood flooring throughout.

Both the homeowner and the designer invest a lot of time and effort into designing the space and selecting all the various materials. Once final selections have been determined, all the materials need to be ordered. Materials can take weeks and/or months to arrive, so it’s not too early to start planning.

