Lawrence Police Department plans National Night Out

Lawrence/Geist Community

The City of Lawrence Police Department will participate in the Aug. 1 National Night Out, a nationwide effort to build relationships between communities and law enforcement.

LPD Director of Crime Prevention Lisa Harvey said that traditionally, National Night Out events are held within a local police department, but in Lawrence, officers go out to the neighborhoods.

“My favorite part of National Night Out is the camaraderie,” she said in a city video about the event. “Being able to laugh and talk and see the kids playing, seeing the kids ask questions, and the officers really interacting with the neighborhood.”

LPD Chief Curtis Bigsbee said some neighborhoods host barbecues with music and games for National Night Out.

“It’s all about building relationships, building trust and building that commitment within the community to make sure everyone stays safe,” he said in the video.

Officers and public officials participating in the event will convoy to neighborhoods throughout Lawrence. The locations and times for different neighborhood visits are:

  • Benjamin Court: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Benjamin Square, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Winding Ridge, 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Lenox, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Watson Farms, 6-8 p.m.
  • Maplewood MHP, 5-8 p.m.
  • Trilobi Hills, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • River Oaks, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • CAFÉ, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Franklin Apartments (Indy Realty), 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Heritage Place at Parkview Apartments, 6-8 p.m.
  • Kensington Farms, 6-8 p.m.
  • Eagle Pines, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Fox Pointe, 5-9 p.m.
  • Wickshire Fort Harris, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • Historic Standish Estates, 6-8 p.m.
  • Arbors Condos, 6-8 p.m.
  • Boston Commons, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Laurel Oaks, 6-8 p.m.


