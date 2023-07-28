Sycamore Reserve resident follows passion

At 94, Sycamore Reserve Senior Living resident Eleanor Best is still able to follow her passion.

“I’m still doing my machine embroidery,” she said. “I have a large machine here and I’ve been able to do quite complicated work. We’ve been making aprons for some of the residents. I amuse myself with the weaving and sewing.”

Best has lived at Sycamore Reserve since shortly after her husband, George, died at age 97 in September 2020. The couple, who were married for 68 years, previously lived nearby in Lawrence Township.

Best has written 15 books on weaving, which are available on Amazon. She switched to machine embroidering.

“I used to do workshops all over the country,” said Best, who was a member of the Indiana Weaving Guild. “I also belong to a sewing group that meets once a month. It originated 30 years ago and there are still a few of us left.”

Best said she is very active working on the computer.

“My husband made programs for me for weaving designs,” she said. “I have three computers working.”

Best learned to weave while trying to get her daughter, Susan, interested in it while she was in school.

Best was born in Toronto and moved to Michigan before eventually moving to Indianapolis.

Best’s daughter, Susan Best, Indianapolis, died last year. She has two other children, Nancy, and Neil, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“My children went to Lawrence Central and Lawrence North (high schools),” she said.

Best used to play tennis to stay active, playing on an adult tennis team. She skated and skied when she was younger.

“My husband and I traveled quite a lot,” she said. “We’ve been to Europe, the United Kingdom, France and Switzerland.”

Best likes the social aspect of Sycamore Reserve.

“We have some good chats,” she said.

Best gave up driving when she was 90.

“I just felt I was more of a menace than anyone else,” she said, laughing.