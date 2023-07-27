Snapshot: AED kiosk installed in Central Park 

From left, Carmel Fire Department Chief Dave Haboush joins Be Like Bill board members Jeff Utzinger and Bill Schlies for a ribbon cutting July 18 to celebrate the installation of an AED kiosk along the Monon Greenway in Central Park. In 2017, Utzinger suffered a cardiac arrest while on a morning run, and Schlies, who was on his way to work, called 911 and did chest compressions until first responders arrived. The medics used an AED to shock Utzinger’s heart back into rhythm. This is the fifth AED kiosk installed in Carmel. (Photo by Edward Redd)