Pride of Westfield marching band to debut ‘Uncharted’

The Pride of Westfield marching band will debut its performance of “Uncharted” July 28 for the community at Riverview Health Stadium. 

Food and music will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by the band performance at 8 p.m., said Kelly Alford, vice president of communications with Westfield Band Boosters. Individuals who attend can purchase a dinner for $10 with a choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger or hot dog, along with chips, cookies and a drink, Alford said. 

The band boosters will also have a 50/50 raffle, a merchandise table featuring Westfield senior yard signs, Rocks-themed MudLove bracelets, band t-shirts and more. In addition, the band boosters will kick off its sneaker recycling drive, which will accept used athletic shoes. 

For more, visit www.westfield.band/communitypreview. 


