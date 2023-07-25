Night & Day diversions – July 25, 2023

‘Sophisticated Ladies’

“Sophisticated Ladies” runs through Aug. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. “Opal Staples: Inspiration at a Bar” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 29. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John’

“Face to Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John” will be presented at 8 p.m. July 28-29 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

‘The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood’

Main Street Productions presents the youth production of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” July 27 to Aug. 6 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

Live at the Center

The Palace, a soul rock sextet, will perform in the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. July 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 for in-person or register for a livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

‘Mean Girls’

Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program will perform “Mean Girls” from July 27-30 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.