Spartz talks appropriations, Ukraine, VA during town hall in Noblesville

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz spoke about a wide range of issues, including appropriations, Ukraine, health care and the VA, during a July 22 town hall in Noblesville.

The town hall, which was held at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, drew more than 60 people to hear from Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. The 5th District covers an area encompassing Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Marion, Muncie, Anderson and Kokomo.

Spartz addressed questions from attendees about ongoing issues in Washington, D.C., the United States and internationally. Spartz, who announced earlier this year she that she is not seeking reelection in 2024, told those in attendance that the town hall was an opportunity to hear from her about various topics.

“You might like it, you might not like it,” Spartz said. “I’ll tell you the truth.”

Among the key issues in Washington, D.C., she said, include legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration for the next five years. That legislation, H.R. 3935, was something she voted against because no amendments were allowed to be passed in the committees of jurisdiction or rules.

Spartz said she thought there should have been time for debate on the floor, adding “that’s how it should be,” referring to discussion regarding legislation. The legislation passed the House and now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

“I was absolutely upset they didn’t allow any amendments,” Spartz said. “I mean, this is unacceptable.”

In a statement released to the media, Spartz also expressed frustration surrounding the matter.

“Unfortunately, the D.C., swamp prevailed again – back to ‘four-corner’ deals among Republican and Democrat leadership from both chambers,” Spartz said. “No amendments were allowed to pass in the committees of jurisdiction or rules. Just a few conservative amendments were allowed for messaging on the floor, which were meant to be defeated. They even figured out how to use some archaic and hard-to-explain rule to kill an amendment. I cannot support this charade and hypocrisy from Republicans.”

Spartz, who also addressed a question regarding health care provided at the VA, acknowledged ongoing issues at the agency.

“It’s very, very complicated,” she said. “I think people should be able to get the best health care. I’m going to see how we can help.”

Spartz pointed out there are “a lot of problems” at the VA, but said she continues to support veterans and their needs.

“I don’t support institutions that are failing us,” she said.

Spartz was also critical of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, also a Republican, saying that 70 percent of spending is not authorized by Congress. In a letter addressed to McCarthy released last month, Spartz said she was expressing her “utmost dissatisfaction with the lack of leadership dealing with the fiscal state of our nation.”

“As you know, we can wipe our (expletive) with all letters and grandiose statements we are sending to the executive branch. Only money matters,” Spartz said. “It has been almost a year since we had these discussions as a conference, and no real progress has been made. Therefore, I am planning to oppose all Republican rules going forward until Congress starts exercising its Constitutional duties.”

Her three reasons for doing so, she said, include unauthorized and perpetual automatic spending not being addressed, in addition to oversight not being effective.

“Our country has very material problems and is in dire need of some governing, not messaging and book writing. If not us – there is no one else left to represent the people – not personal ambitions, government control and big money,” Spartz said.

Spartz also addressed the topic of health care in the United States after an attendee said he would like to go to Thailand but can’t get health care. That has left him in a job that he dislikes, he said.

Spartz said that “more choices are needed” regarding health care options for Americans while also touching on overall costs.

“This is a big fight,” she said. “Americans need prices reduced. This is an issue that affects a lot of people’s lives.”

For more, visit spartz.house.gov/.