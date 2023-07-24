Hamilton County artists featured at Fishers Hub Gallery

The Fishers Arts Council hosted a reception July 14 at its Hub Gallery, 11810 Technology Dr., for the “All Our Best” exhibit, featuring the work of Hamilton County Artists Association artists.

Les Reinhardt, executive director at FAC, said the council puts together art exhibits each month. For July, it hosted Hamilton County Artists Association members because of the organizations’ longstanding cooperative relationship.

“They’ve been around for 73 years,” Reinhardt said. “This one’s special to us because they keep coming back year after year.”

The exhibit featured artists throughout Hamilton County in mediums ranging from oils and collages to wool and mixed media.

Sue Payne is a Fishers resident and a textile specialist who’s been sewing for 50 years. She’s a former FAC president and works at Conner Prairie.

Payne said weaving has always come naturally to her and that it makes her feel centered. At the exhibit, she showed a handcrafted quilt she called “Indiana Sunset.”

“I took my time, but every piece was laid out until I found the balance that I wanted,” Payne said.

Tresa Steenberg is a Noblesville resident who enjoys working with acrylic when creating collages. She’s been making collages for seven years and has been participating in monthly shows for HCAA for close to four years.

Steenberg said she started creating collages to relax in her spare time. Eventually, she started participating in shows for Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville, as well as Art on Main in Carmel.

For the FAC exhibit, she showed her piece, “In the Midst,” a contemporary-styled collage she created using layering. A collage of material such as crosswords, pictures and newspapers are laid on top of a painting in a way that allows the painting to show through.

“For the first layer, it’s just really whatever, which is kind of therapeutic for me,” Steenberg said. “It’s really just having fun putting whatever I want down.”

The “All Our Best” exhibit is on display At the Hub Gallery through July 28. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.