Saint Basil Food Pantry opens at Carmel’s Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 

By Shelly Gattlieb

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral has opened Carmel’s newest food pantry.

Saint Basil Food Pantry, which operates on the cathedral property at 106th Street and Shelbourne Road, is a partnership between the congregation, Gleaner’s Food Bank of Indiana and Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank.

The Rev. Gregory Hohnholt said the food pantry is named after Saint Basil the Great, a fourth-century bishop known for his philanthropy.

The food pantry offers family-size care packages, with an emphasis on supplying healthy and nutritious food. Anyone in need living in Hamilton County is eligible to receive one and can visit up to four times each month.

A large garden on the cathedral property helps fill the care packages with vegetables and herbs.

“Although the garden has been in existence for a few years, it now serves a new purpose and is generating new excitement,” Hohnholt said.

Vaneesa Vitsas oversees the pantry and has been pleasantly surprised by the impact it has already made.

“The support from our parishioners has just been amazing,” Vitsas said. “They have been so gracious and generous, and they are a part of this journey that we are all on together.”

Monetary donations as well as nonperishable items are appreciated. Financial contributions may be made online or by mail, and food donations may be dropped off in marked boxes in the Founders Walk. Each care package is based on the number of family members, with additional snack packs for children. Specific items included are general dietary staples but may vary based on availability.

Saint Basil Food Pantry is open each Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and by appointment. To learn more or donate, visit htcindy.org/st-basil-food-pantry. A list of prefeareed food for donation is available on the website. To schedule an appointment, call 317-900-1714 or e-mail [email protected].