BrewBQ fundraiser set for Aug. 19

The smell of barbecue will fill the air at Federal Hill Commons next month as part of a fundraiser to benefit scholarship funds for students at Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville.

The BrewBQ event hosted by the Noblesville Rotary Club will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 and will feature barbecue, beer, wine and live music, said Carrie Dixon, president of the Noblesville Rotary Club. This will be the seventh year for the rain-or-shine event, which is open to individuals ages 21 and older.

“This is a fun charitable event that allows the community to come together to support a great cause, while also sharing their love of barbecue and beer,” Dixon said.

Dixon said proceeds from the event will support local students who attend Ivy Tech’s campus in Noblesville with scholarship funds, noting that there are not many scholarships available to students in technical fields of study.

“We are passionate about providing opportunities in these fields, especially with Noblesville’s focus on economic development,” she said.

Stacy Atkinson, chancellor for Ivy Tech’s Hamilton County campus, said the community college is thankful for its partnership with the Noblesville Rotary Club and is grateful for the organization’s support.

“The BrewBQ is a great event to support their efforts of providing scholarships for local students to attend Ivy Tech,” Atkinson said.” We are thankful for the long-standing relationship that the Noblesville Rotary has experienced with Ivy Tech and look forward to many continued years.”

The public will also have an opportunity to participate in a barbecue tasting contest featuring a variety of recipes from pitmasters, who will be from Noblesville and other cities in Indiana. In addition, live music from That’s What She Said will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. during BrewBQ, while beer from The Bier Brewery, Chapman’s Brewing Co. and Primeval Brewing in Noblesville will also be available.

“We love being part of the community and are super excited to be able to serve beer this year at the Rotary Club’s BrewBQ,” said Tim Palmer, owner of Primeval Brewing. “Beer and barbecue pair so well together that this will be a wonderful combination to bring together.”

Wine will also be available from Sheridan-based Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard, in addition to Spencer Farms Winery, which will also return this year. Advance tickets are available for $55 each, while designated driver tickets are available for $40 each.

Tickets will also be available for $65 at the gate on the day of the event that include unlimited beer, wine and barbecue. The designated driver ticket features water and soda, according to Dixon.

For tickets, visit event.ontaptickets.com/events/noblesville-brewbq-2023-8-19-2023.