Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – July 11, 2023

Night & Day diversions – July 11, 2023

0
By on Event Calendar

‘Sophisticated Ladies’

“Sophisticated Ladies” is set to run July 14 through Aug. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Liberace and Liza: A Tribute” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 14-15 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

Lobster Palooza

Lobster Palooza, Indianapolis Opera’s annual fundraiser, Lobster Palooza, is set for 6 to 10 p.m. July 15 at the Basile Opera Center, 4011 N. Pennslyvania St., Indianapolis. For more, visit indyopera.org.

‘Curtains’

Red Barn Summer Theatre presents “Curtains” through July16 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘Music of Abba’

“Arrival from Sweden, the Music of Abba” will be featured at 8 p.m. July 14-15 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.


More Headlines

Brews on the Boulevard returns July 29 to Carmel’s Midtown  Inaugural Freedom Fest set for July 15 America’s Bird: Fort Harrison State Park program spotlights bald eagles in Indiana HCLA names 2023 graduates Carmel Jazz Fest to feature blues and soul singer Robinson Carmel in brief — July 11, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact