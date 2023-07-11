Night & Day diversions – July 11, 2023

‘Sophisticated Ladies’

“Sophisticated Ladies” is set to run July 14 through Aug. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Liberace and Liza: A Tribute” is set for 7:30 p.m. July 14-15 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

Lobster Palooza

Lobster Palooza, Indianapolis Opera’s annual fundraiser, Lobster Palooza, is set for 6 to 10 p.m. July 15 at the Basile Opera Center, 4011 N. Pennslyvania St., Indianapolis. For more, visit indyopera.org.

‘Curtains’

Red Barn Summer Theatre presents “Curtains” through July16 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘Music of Abba’

“Arrival from Sweden, the Music of Abba” will be featured at 8 p.m. July 14-15 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.