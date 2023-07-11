Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Elegant and elevated bath
Blueprint for Improvement: Elegant and elevated bath
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Elegant and elevated bath

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

This Windermere home featured a spacious master bath with good bones but an outdated style. Thanks to a few functional upgrades and an elevated mix of materials, this bathroom makes each day feel like a spa day.

Before
  • A luxurious soaking tub replaced the original deck-style tub, and wall-to-wall carpeting that made the room feel dated and drab and was replaced with stunning porcelain tile.
  • Built-in shelving featuring beautiful sconces surrounds the tub nook, providing additional storage and display space as well as privacy.
  • The shower was upgraded with a frameless glass enclosure, and features Calacatta Gold marble and brushed gold fixtures, giving the shower space an upgraded spa-like feel.
  • Tonal wallpaper, butcherblock counters stained in a rich tone and brushed gold fixtures complete the bathroom’s elevated aesthetic.


More Headlines

Column: Capital offenses are small violations Foreigner’s final tour stops at Ruoff Farm Aid returns to Ruoff Music Center Sept. 23 For a good cause: Family Fun Day to raise awareness for diabetes America’s Bird: Fort Harrison State Park program spotlights bald eagles in Indiana Carmel in brief — July 11, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact