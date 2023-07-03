Hoosier Village fundraiser supports Alzheimer’s Association

Hoosier Village started the summer with a day of excitement, supporting the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day event.

On June 21, the retirement community at 9875 Cherryleaf Dr. in Zionsville hosted a fundraising event with a day filled with entertainment. Family and friends enjoyed activities and events that included a pickleball tournament, cookout and concert.

The event raised more than $4,500 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

June 21 was the day with the most sunlight, making it the longest day of the year. Nancy Nelson, vice president of public relations for Hoosier Village, said the Alzheimer’s Association created The Longest Day event on that day to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s.

“For people who are living with Alzheimer’s disease, some days can feel very long,” Nelson said. “It’s become a neat day for lots of people to recognize Alzheimer’s disease.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, the event happens annually around the world. Participants support the battle against Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. Hoosier Village used the day to give family and friends a way to enjoy the first day of summer while supporting the cause.

Nelson said donating activities included car washes, a big cookout and a pickleball tournament. Less mobile guests were able to watch movies at the campus’ Reagan Center.

“This is the biggest event that we have coordinated so far,” Nelson said. “We have lots and lots of ideas for next year.”