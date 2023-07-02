Zionsville Community High School student set for Songbook Academy

For Eve Hodges, being selected as one of the 40 national finalists for the Songbook Academy is an exciting opportunity.

“There is a lot of work that goes into choosing music that suits your voice, cleaning those songs and then filming an audition,” said Hodges, who will be a Zionsville Community High School senior in August. “So many details had to be polished, and it was extremely rewarding for that to result in acceptance into this program. The team directing Songbook has also done a great job hyping everyone up and getting us excited for an awesome week in July.”

The Songbook Academy, a summer intensive program conducted by the Great American Songbook Foundation, is set for July 15-22 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Hodges looks forward to learning from music industry professionals.

“I am ready to learn about performance and storytelling as well as techniques that will serve me well in the future,” Hodges said. “I am also very excited to meet students that share a love of music. After having friends participate in Songbook, I have seen the community of musicians that it attracts, and I am very excited to be joining it.”

Hodges said she loves how music from the Songbook era includes jazz standards as well as Golden Age musical theater.

“It is such a fun collision of worlds that encourages singing at ease,” Hodges said. “It is very comfortable to sing and delightful to listen to. Whether it be an upbeat song or a ballad, I find this era of music relaxing and comforting.”

Hodges plans to study music during college.

“I am looking at music education programs hoping to share my love of music with children,” she said. “I am excited to study both vocal music and piano music in college and grow my abilities.”

The Songbook public performances are July 18, 20 and 22. For more, visit thesongbook.org.