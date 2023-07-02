Mobile donut truck now serving Hamilton County

Hamilton County residents can sweeten parties and events by booking a new food truck.

On May 31, a Noblesville family launched DonutNV, a mobile shop that serves Carmel, Westfield and Noblesville. It serves mini doughnuts with a wide range of toppings and lemonade.

Business owner Jason Puetz said DonutNV is a franchise, but he bought the Noblesville and Carmel territories with his wife, Christine Puetz. They call their new food truck the “donut wagon.”

“(We serve) hot mini donuts,” Puetz said. “We have 20 or 30 topping choices like Oreo, Lucky Charms and Fruity Pebbles.”

Doughnuts ts are sold in $7 small bags and $10 large bags.

DonutNV offers six fruity flavors of freshly squeezed lemonade that can be served as a drink or frozen. The owners plan to add hot and iced coffee to the menu.

Since its launch, the food truck has been at several events for organizations that include Grand Junction Brewing and the Boys and Girls Club.

“We will do birthday parties, weddings, farmers markets, neighborhood (events),” Puetz said.

The family plans to add another truck in the future so two events can be done at once.

Puetz said that he wants his business to be deeply connected to the community.

“People think ‘franchise’ and they think ‘big corporation,’ but It’s just our family-owned small business,” Puetz said. “We’re trying to be involved in our local communities and we give back to schools.”

Learn more and book the food truck for an event at donutnv.com.