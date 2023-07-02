Current Publishing
You are at:»»Column: Artist earns one-word identity
Column: Artist earns one-word identity
Ranj Puthran enjoys create acrylic and oil paintings. (Photo courtesy of Ranj Puthran)

Column: Artist earns one-word identity

0
By on Night & Day

If you live in Carmel, you know Ranj! Identifiable by a one-word name, like Sting and Bono, his presence is felt in our community through his leadership, philanthropic and entrepreneurial efforts at Allstate Insurance. And now, we are appreciating Ranj’s artistic gifts, too.

Ranj Puthran’s art journey started when he was a little kid in Ann Arbor, Mich., as he filled notebooks with shapes and patterns, which he gradually developed through college. He frequented area museums, galleries and other stimulating and culture-fueled entities. Although he majored in political science at the University of Michigan, he also took classes in art history, and his relationship with art intensified.

Ranj Puthran enjoys create acrylic and oil paintings. (Photo courtesy of Ranj Puthran)

India and Paris inspirations

Because of an “art-won’t-pay-th- bills” perspective, he focused on business after college and set art aside for a spell. A trip to India with his son in 2018 provided a sense of solitude, and his subconscious thoughts about art came to light! Classes at the Monon Center and the Indianapolis Art Center sculpted his fundamentals of art.

Ranj enjoys many mediums, including pencil drawings, acrylic and oil painting, and he is especially drawn to landscapes and portraits. His skill and passion were fueled last year by a family trip to Paris, where they saw all the greats in the area museums.

His art has been displayed at the Lost Dog Gallery, Fishers City Hall, Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show and recently at the Carmel Public Library. His donations of art for fundraisers brings Ranj great joy as does his time painting and creating his unique and color forward pieces.

A big thanks to Ranj for all you continue to do for the community, your professional and strong family presence and for allowing us to be filled with joy as we view and experience your art!


More Headlines

Raunchy summer comedy works better than it should Gardens of Zionsville tour still blooms Fishers police offer condolences to shooting victim’s family Carmel Jazz Fest to feature city’s variety of venues Colts set 13 Grand Park training camp dates Successful softball coach Jeanne Rayman makes move to Pro X in Westfield
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact