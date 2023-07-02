Column: Artist earns one-word identity

If you live in Carmel, you know Ranj! Identifiable by a one-word name, like Sting and Bono, his presence is felt in our community through his leadership, philanthropic and entrepreneurial efforts at Allstate Insurance. And now, we are appreciating Ranj’s artistic gifts, too.

Ranj Puthran’s art journey started when he was a little kid in Ann Arbor, Mich., as he filled notebooks with shapes and patterns, which he gradually developed through college. He frequented area museums, galleries and other stimulating and culture-fueled entities. Although he majored in political science at the University of Michigan, he also took classes in art history, and his relationship with art intensified.

India and Paris inspirations

Because of an “art-won’t-pay-th- bills” perspective, he focused on business after college and set art aside for a spell. A trip to India with his son in 2018 provided a sense of solitude, and his subconscious thoughts about art came to light! Classes at the Monon Center and the Indianapolis Art Center sculpted his fundamentals of art.

Ranj enjoys many mediums, including pencil drawings, acrylic and oil painting, and he is especially drawn to landscapes and portraits. His skill and passion were fueled last year by a family trip to Paris, where they saw all the greats in the area museums.

His art has been displayed at the Lost Dog Gallery, Fishers City Hall, Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show and recently at the Carmel Public Library. His donations of art for fundraisers brings Ranj great joy as does his time painting and creating his unique and color forward pieces.

A big thanks to Ranj for all you continue to do for the community, your professional and strong family presence and for allowing us to be filled with joy as we view and experience your art!