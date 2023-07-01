Upland Brewing set to open in Clay Terrace in late August

Upland Brewing Company plans to open its second taphouse in Carmel in late August.

Padraig Cullen, Upland Brewing Company vice president of hospitality, said he had been eyeing the site at 14490 Clay Terrace Blvd., which previously housed Prodigy Burger Bar, for several years.

“I’ve always thought it’s a unique location. You’re in the heart of everything, and it’s got a real nice look to it with the garage doors,” Cullen said. “A lot of people are walking around in front of it.”

The Clay Terrace site will be the 10th location for the Bloomington-based craft brewery, which also operates a taphouse at 820 E. 116th St. in Carmel. Cullen said the Clay Terrace site will be twice as large as its 116th Street restaurant and employ approximately 50 people.

Since 1998, Upland Brewing Company has been serving craft beer and a menu of scratch-made, locally produced food. Cullen said the company aims to create an approachable, calm environment where guests feel comfortable stopping by whether they are in work attire or looking to relax after traveling nearby trails.

“It’s nice and clean,” Cullen said. “It’s not divey, but (it’s a place) where everybody feels comfortable. That’s what we shoot for.”

Operating hours for Upland Clay Terrace will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Learn more at UplandBeer.com.