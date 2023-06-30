Statewide silver alert revoked for Zionsville resident

A statewide silvert alert issued on June 27 was cancelled on June 30.

David Meschino Jr., a 32 year old white male, was reported as missing from Zionsville on June 27. He was believed to be in “extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” according to the silver alert.

The Zionsville Police Department canceled the silver alert on June 30 after finding Meschino safe and secure, according to Drake Sterling, ZPD Police Captain. Sterling said when found, Meschino was in no danger.

For more information on the silver alert cancellation, ZPD can be contacted at 317-873-5967.