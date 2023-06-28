Fishers police respond to shooting at 116th and Allisonville

Fishers Police Department officers announced shortly before 6 p.m. June 28 that they were investigating a shooting in the area of 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

In a Facebook post, Fishers police asked people to avoid the area, which is a busy intersection with multiple businesses along 116th, the main corridor through Fishers.

Fishers police did not respond immediately to a request for more information. Other news outlets reported that the incident happened at a Speedway gas station, and that one person had been injured.

This news report will be updated when more information is available.