Noblesville nonprofit receives $5K donation

A Noblesville nonprofit that works to eliminate hunger among Hamilton County students has received a $5,000 donation from WalkerHughes Insurance that could be doubled with the public’s help.

WalkerHughes Insurance received a 2023 Make More Happen Award for its volunteerism with Fueled for School from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance that came with a $5,000 donation for Fueled for School. The organization provides food insecure youth with nutritious meal packs, promotes the educational value of nutrition and increases access to local food, according to the organization.

A WalkerHughes Insurance and Fueled for School community story will run through the end of June at agentgiving.com/WalkerHughes-Insurance, in which supporters can help reach the donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000, officials said.

“Fueled for School is a wonderful organization and doing big work in our community supporting our little kiddos,” said Stephanie Marsh, director of client engagement for WalkerHughes Insurance. “We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue their impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation just by calling on the community to show their support.”

Funds generated for Fueled for School go toward the organization’s summer meal program and purchasing food for students. If donations are doubled, it would allow Fueled for School to sponsor all the children in the summer meal program for eight weeks or provide 2,000 weekend meal kits for students in the program, officials said.

The donation would also support an effort to expand the facility to store more food. Fueled for School was nominated as Charity of the Quarter by Dennis Trusty, the director of technology at WalkerHughes Insurance. Trusty’s wife, Kristina, founded Fueled for School, where she serves as executive director.

“WalkerHughes Insurance is a shining example of our independent agents’ endless dedication to their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” said Brandi Sheets, Liberty Mutual Insurance Midwest region senior territory manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to spread the word about their good deeds and we hope it inspires others in Indianapolis to get involved.”

For more on Fueled for School, visit fueledforschool.org.